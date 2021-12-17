Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,225 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

