Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

