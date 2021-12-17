Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Up 84.0% in November

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 9,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,391. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
