Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Up 84.0% in November

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 9,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,391. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

