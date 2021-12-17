MEET.ONE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,044.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $7,044.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 237.1% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.66 or 0.08229581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.52 or 0.99960987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

