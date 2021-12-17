Megan Clarken Sells 135,108 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

