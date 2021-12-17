Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.01

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 54435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

