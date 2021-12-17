Meme Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00275483 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008298 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016598 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000201 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.