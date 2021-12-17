Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 15,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,713. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

