Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MESO. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 755,803 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

