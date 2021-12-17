Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

