Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Metro in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.36 ($11.64).

Metro stock opened at €11.50 ($12.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Metro has a one year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a one year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 40.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.38 and its 200 day moving average is €11.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

