Michael Steen Sells 18,358 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Steen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.