Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.32

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 5825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

