Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is HighTower Trust Services LTA’s 3rd Largest Position

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $324.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.88. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

