Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MCURF stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. 58,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.73.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
