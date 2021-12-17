Mist Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mist has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00205693 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

