Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.25.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.