Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Shares in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

