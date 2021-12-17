Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,942 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,237,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,129,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

