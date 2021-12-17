Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Shares of Golden Path Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

