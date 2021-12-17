Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.
Shares of Golden Path Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.
Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading: Net Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO).
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.