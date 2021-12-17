Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

PGRW stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.