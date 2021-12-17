Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

ARTEU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

