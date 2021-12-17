Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Model N by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Model N by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Model N by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

