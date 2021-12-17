Modern Investment Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $781,523.62 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $781,523.62 and approximately $1,030.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030481 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,472,334 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

