Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.
In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
