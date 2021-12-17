Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

