Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.