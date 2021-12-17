Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $351,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

COIN opened at $247.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.35 and a 200-day moving average of $263.86. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

