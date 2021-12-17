MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,723 shares of company stock worth $33,365,601. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $481.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -101.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.22. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

