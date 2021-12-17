MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $1,230,325.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total transaction of $267,171.20.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $16.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

