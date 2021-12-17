Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $475.50 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

