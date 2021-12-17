Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

