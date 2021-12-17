Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in HP by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,768 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HPQ stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

