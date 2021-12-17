Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.23 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of VFC opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

