Montecito Bank & Trust Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

