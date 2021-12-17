Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $217.31 and a 12 month high of $279.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

