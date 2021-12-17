Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 719,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.