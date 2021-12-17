Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $14.34 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.