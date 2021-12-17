Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Balchem worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

