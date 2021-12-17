Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 76,072 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,072 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,723,000. Workiva comprises approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Workiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WK opened at $125.96 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

