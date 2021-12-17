Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. Arvinas makes up approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arvinas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,353,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,657 shares of company stock worth $37,757,660 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.