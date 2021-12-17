Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 13,977 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Malibu Boats worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

