Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AZEK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $43.15 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

