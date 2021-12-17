Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

FYBR stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

