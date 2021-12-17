Morgan Stanley Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $41.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,618,842 shares of company stock worth $67,476,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoodRx by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after buying an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 63.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 637,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.