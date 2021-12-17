Morgan Stanley Boosts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $52.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.40.

HIW opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

