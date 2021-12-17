Morgan Stanley Buys 195,439 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Otis Worldwide worth $210,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

