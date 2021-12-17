Morgan Stanley Cuts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $114.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Hess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.07.

HES opened at $75.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at $62,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

