Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $191,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 32.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

FTNT opened at $322.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $133.96 and a one year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

