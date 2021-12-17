Morgan Stanley Has $163.50 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $163,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $124,741,000 after buying an additional 158,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,286,000 after buying an additional 115,521 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

